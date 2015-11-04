British investors to finance gasification of Astana, North and Central Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A memorandum on mutual understanding was signed by "KazTransGas" JSCand Independent Power Corporation PLC within the sitting of the Kazakh-British intergovernmental commission on trade and economic, scientific and technical and cultural cooperation, which took place in London yesterday within the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Great Britain.

Director General of "KazTransGas" JSC Kairat Sharipbayev and president of Independent Power Corporation PLC Peter Earl signed the memorandum, the press service of the company informed.

The memorandum provides for construction of four gas-turbine power plants along the pipeline "Saryarka", which is to be used for gasification of the capital city of Kazakhstan - Astana and North and Central Kazakhstan.

According to the document, British partners will finance construction of four gas-turbine power plants in Astana, Karaganda, Temirtau and Zhezkazgan with 400 MW capacity each. The expected investment volume will reach 3 bln 100 mln US dollars.

"KazTransGas" JSC will build "Saryarka" pipeline thanks to the attracted investment funds of Independent Power Corporation PLC. "Saryarka" pipeline will be a part of "Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent" pipeline going to Astana and ensuring transportation and supply of gas for gas-turbine power plants. Moreover, all the construction and assembly works will be conducted by the companies of Kazakhstan.

The project of gasification of Astana, North and Central Kazakhstan will allow to ensure economical and convenient system of heating and increase the electricity production. Besides, the use of the natural gas has a positive impact on the ecological situation in the region.

The memorandum on mutual understanding between "KazTransGas" JSC and Independent Power Corporation PLC will be a foundation for development of close commercial ties and increase of the volume of bilateral investments and transfer of innovation technologies between Kazakhstan and Great Britain.