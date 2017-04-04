British Langford wants to fight winner of Golovkin vs. Saunders

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer Langford (18-0, 6 KOs) hopes to fight the winner of the potential Gennady Golovkin vs. Billy Joe Saunders fight, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

On April 22, Langform will step into the ring with Georgian Avtandil Khurtsidze for the interim WBO world middleweight championship. If he is successful, Langford will fight Saunders, current WBO middleweight title holder.



"I'm doing Billy Joe a solid because he's his mandatory, isn't he? A unification fight can take over a mandatory, so I'm hoping Billy Joe gets the big Golovkin fight. With me fighting for the interim title, it puts me in a great position should that fight happen. If it don't happen then there's a good chance that you can be made the immediate world champion. I'm not really quite sure how it all works, but it puts me in a fantastic position because the winner of that fight must fight you. I'm doing Billy Joe a solid here," Langford told Boxingnews24.com.



Meanwhile, Golovkin and Saunders' promoters Tom Loeffler and Frank Warren are negotiating the potential fight. It is expected to take place in June or July in Astana.