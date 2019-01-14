British manager appointed at FC Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - General Manager of the Astana Presidential Club Askar Batalov has introduced on January 14 a new executive director of the team of FC Astana, SPORTINFORM cites the official website of the football club.

"It is 49-year-old Englishman, Paul Ashworth. Paul worked for a long time in the structure of Norwich City, Cambridge United, and Peterborough United in his country. Then, in his career, he worked for more than 10 years in Latvia - for FK Ventspils, FK Riga and Skonto Riga In addition to the Baltic countries, Ashworth's work record includes FC Rostov, Russia, where he held the posts of Sporting Director and then as Acting Head Coach, and Nigeria's Kwara and Ondo State clubs, in which Paul worked as Technical Director, being also in charge of the youth academy.

Thus, Paul Ashworth has coaching and managerial experience working as General Manager, Sporting and Technical Director, being in charge of both team of professional footballers and work with youth," the club said.

Earlier, Kaisar Bekenov (Executive Director) and Sayan Khamitzhanov (President) left FC Astana.