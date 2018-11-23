British mass media admire Dimash Qudaibergen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After his triumph on the stage of the Indigo at the O2 concert hall in London, Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen continued his visit to the UK and held a series of meetings with representatives of leading international mass media.

In each interview, Dimash spoke about Kazakhstan, national customs and traditions. According to the musician, he proudly gives the culture of his country in Kazakh, his native language, to the world. Dimash Qudaibergen thanked the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan that organized his first solo concert in London.



Also these days, the singer met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Erlan Idrissov. The diplomat highlighted that Dimash is Kazakhstan's ambassador to the world and promotes the image of the country on the world stage.



The same day the musician held a meeting with Kazakh students at the Embassy. The students made a photo session and asked questions.







At the Embassy, Dimash performed several favorite piano compositions for those gathered.

Visiting BBC Television and Radio, Dimash Qudaibergen began the series of interviews with world's top editorial boards. At the studio, Dimash gave an exclusive interview in the Kazakh language andgave an insight into his work. The musician shared the story of his ssucces with BBC World Service during the Cultural Frontline show.

The host of the program, Tina Daheley, showed interest in the artist's musical career. The global weekly audience of the radio station is 75 million listeners.







In an interview with The Independent, the Kazakhstani spoke about his creative career. The conversation was arranged in a radio podcast format. The correspondent asked where the Kazakh singer likes to take rest. Dimash said that all his visits to other countries were related to work, and he never went abroad on holiday. The musician frankly admitted that Kazakhstan's Aktobe, the town his family lives in, is the place where he truly relaxes.

Besides, the young artist met with Candid Magazine's correspondent Adam Zorgani. Adam personally attended Dimash Qudaibergen's concert and expressed his sincere admiration for the Kazakh talent.

Dimash told 1883 Magazine about his work and plans for the future. The editorial staff of the web portal covers the latest trends in the world of fashionable music, cinematography, travel, and art.



The Kazakh singer met with correspondents of TASS, Russia's top news agency. In an interview, Dimash talked about his collaboration with Igor Krutoy and his plans for the future on the joint work with the Russian composer.

Famous British photographer Michael Donald held a photo shoot session for Dimash Qudaibergen. Michael's works include photographs of American filmmaker Martin Scorsese, lead singer of the Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, Brazilian footballer Pele, and other celebrities.



Also these days, the singer met with the head of the World History Archive of the UK, Alexander Goldberg. Alexander plans to write a biography about Dimash Qudaibergen. During the warm meeting, he handed a photo depicting a Kazakh dombra player to Dimash. It is known that the picture was made circa 1890.



Not only journalists but also UK stars are fascinated by the phenomenal singer from Kazakhstan. Local celebrities were spotted in the audience. On the day of the performance, Tallia Storm (@tallia_storm), a rising British musical act, came to support the Kazakh singer. Together with her friends, she wished good luck to Dimash before the concert. The British singer shared live on social media what was going on at the concert.



After the busy days in London, Dimash Qudaibergen came back to Kazakhstan.

It is to be recalled that Dimash gave his first solo concert in London. The Indigo at The O2 concert hall was filled to capacity, fans from 45 countries bought tickets to the show.