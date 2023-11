British media admire shapes and intellect of Kazakhstan female bodybuilders

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The British version of The Sun newspaper has evaluated the muscles, beauty and intellect of Kazakhstan female body builders.

A trio of beauties - Olga Tikhorenko, Ulpan Nurbekova, Daniya Tleumbetova - represent Kazakhstan in the international arena.

Other than sport the ladies are also busy with other activities. For instance, Olga Tikhorenko works as a fitness model and physician.



Ulpan Nurbekova, a young mother, was the winner of Arnold Classic Asia fitness and bodybuilding in Hong King in 2016.

A ballet dancer in the past, Daniya Tleumbetova is a fitness model number one in Asia and Kazakhstan and holds international titles.

<" width="1" height="1" layout="responsive">

<" width="1" height="1" layout="responsive">

<" width="1" height="1" layout="responsive">