British MPs highly appraise parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

LONDON. KAZINFORM Deputies of the British Parliament highly appraised the level of the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan and noted that a weighty result of the ruling party proves the people's trust in the President of Kazakhstan as well as in the economic and political reforms conducted under his leadership, Kazakhstan Embassy in the UK says.

According to Lord Mohamed Iltaf Sheikh, Deputy of the Chamber of Lords of the British Parliament, the results of these elections can be estimated as very good for the Kazakh President. “To my mind, Nursultan Nazarbayev is the man of vision, who has been leading your country for 25 years and, undoubtedly, we welcome how he acts in regards to the development of the country. Therefore, we support the reforms and the national plan offered by him. I think your country develops in a right direction, reforming mainly economic, legal and social spheres. Certainly, stability and wellbeing of the country are the key factors of Kazakhstan’s economic success.

As for political and economic relations of Great Britain and Kazakhstan, President Nursultan Nazarbayev visited our country last year and we signed several agreements. I can say that more and more British investors and companies want to cooperate with Kazakhstan.



In the opinion of Lord Patrick Thomas Cormack, Deputy of the Chamber of Lords, Kazakhstan is one of few examples of stability and inter-ethnic accord. “Of course, I welcome these elections, because this is one more progressive step towards development of democracy in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is a young country which will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. Your country is one of few examples of stability and inter-ethnic accord. I hope that Kazakhstan will continue moving only ahead towards real democracy with the participation of various political parties. I am confident these elections became one more step of Kazakhstan in its formation as one of authoritative political players at the global arena. I believe that the initiatives and projects offered by Kazakhstan, as the EXPO-2017 and a bid to the UNSC non-permanent membership for 2017-2018, will ensure international weight of your country,” noted he.