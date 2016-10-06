British MPs stress the need to continue dialogue with Kazakh colleagues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met today the delegation of the UK Parliament's All Party Group for Kazakhstan, members of which came to Astana for the first time. The delegation led by Gisela Stuart MP includes MPs from both Chambers of the UK Parliament.

Mr.Tokayev expressed his support for All Party Group and said it contributes to strengthen collaboration between the countries, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.



The Speaker informed the British MPs about the reforms taking place in Kazakhstan on the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and the role the Senate has been playing in a political life of the country.



According to Mr. Tokayev, the reforms being conducted aim to create a professional and autonomous civil service, ensure the rule of law, industrialise and develop the economy and strengthen a unified nation, as well as build a transparent and accountable state.



Regarding the bilateral co-operation, the Speaker underlined the importance of realisation of the agreements reached during the official visit of H.E. President Nursultan Nazarbayev to London last year.



Mr. Tokayev also shared his view on the UK leaving the EU, having noted that the European Union is Kazakhstan's biggest trade and economic partner and the United Kingdom is one of the key investors in the country's economy. Kazakhstan is interested in the UK and the EU to come to a mutually beneficial decision and create the most favourable conditions for economic co-operation.



British MPs expressed positive opinion of the reforms in Kazakhstan and of the country's foreign policy priorities and stressed the need to continue the dialogue between the Parliaments of Kazakhstan and the UK.