ASTANA. KAZINFORM - England has sent its Nauryz greetings to Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in London published in social networks a video where British people congratulate Kazakhstanis on Nauryz addressing traditional celebratory benediction.

These days the people of Kazakhstan celebrate Nauryz. This festivity was banned in 1926 and had not been celebrated until 1988 and officially was reinstated on March 15, 1991 by the Decree of President of the Kazakh SSR which declared the 22nd of March as Nauryz holiday. After 2001 it was announced as a state holiday, and since 2009 Nauryz has been celebrated for 3 days in a row and are non-work days in Kazakhstan.