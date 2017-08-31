  • kz
    British premier calls for stronger defense cooperation with Japan

    21:32, 31 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The prime minister of the United Kingdom on Thursday visited the Japanese naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, in what she described as a sign of the growing cooperation in defense between the two countries, EFE reports.

    "We (Japan and the United Kingdom) have a long history of cooperation in this area. My visit today is a sign of the growing cooperation and partnership that we have on defense matters," said Theresa May, aboard Izumo, the largest helicopter destroyer in the Japan Self Defense Forces.

