British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

LONDON. KAZINFORM British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Friday, Kyodo reported.

The prime minister started experiencing «mild symptoms» of the illness on Thursday and will be self-isolating in his official residence where he will «continue to lead the government's response to coronavirus,» his office said.

«Be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus,» Johnson said in a video message.

Johnson went on to thank the National Health Service and everyone involved in keeping the country running. He urged everyone to stay at home and observe government guidelines on movement.