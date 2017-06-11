  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    British pro boxer on GGG vs Canelo winner

    13:09, 11 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer Anthony Fowler who made his professional debut in May has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) vs Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) fight, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    "@canelo points win for me over @gggboxing the biggest fight in boxing #canelo #ggg #boxingheads #TeamMachine," Folwer captioned the snap of Canelo and GGG on Instagram.

    The Golovkin vs Canelo showdown is scheduled to be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!