British scientists to increase meat sector productivity in Kazakhstan

MANCHESTER. KAZINFORM With the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK, AkTep LLP of Kazakhstan and Genus Breeding Ltd of the UK signed an agreement for the creation of an Aberdeen Angus and Hereford genetic core in Kazakhstan.

Theagreement is to last for five years with an optional extension for another fiveyears, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Under theagreement, the British company will begin the process of increasing meat productivity of the aforementionedbreeds through improving the genetic quality of livestock at AkTep’s feedlots,along with over 500 farms in the Aktobe region who are cooperating with thecompany. The gene helps improve feed conversion. Today, one kilogramme of meatis produced from eight kilos of feed in Kazakhstan. The proposed approach willhelp produce one kilo of meat using only three kilos of feed.

GenusBreeding Ltd will send a specialist to Aktobe to implement the first phase ofthe project in 2020. According to preliminary calculations, in the first yearsof the project, the annual increase in profits from each newborn calf willamount to 50,000-100,000 tenge (£100-200). This indicator is to be achieved byincreasing the exponential mass, the cattle’s rapid growth and saving feed.

Theproject’s conditions outline that Genus Breeding Ltd will only be paid if itensures an increase in AkTep’s annual profits over the course of five years.The portion of the fee payable will only constitute 30 percent of annual profitgrowth of the Kazakh company.

Anotherimportant feature of the project is its positive environmental impact, whichlies in the reduction in the actual volume of feed used, the reduction in thegrowth of cattle population, as well as the decrease in carbon dioxideemissions to the atmosphere.

Under theagreement, Genus Breeding Ltd also provided AkTep with the right to use itsrecognisable logo in advertisement products and handouts. This will increasethe Kazakh company’s international competitiveness and provide the opportunityto attract foreign investors to expand production.

The KazakhScientific Research Institute of Animal Husbandry and Forage Production alsoshowed interest in the project. It will send two of its employees to carry outempirical analysis and study the entire production cycle from artificialinsemination to raising cattle. If the advantages and the economic viability ofthe project is proved, the Kazakh side will consider its large-scale expansionto other regions of Kazakhstan.

Note: AkTepLLP is the largest meat exporter in the Aktobe region. It encompasses more than500 farms and feedlots. The company independently carries out the wholeproduction process: cattle breeding, feed production, feeding, meat processingand shipment of finished products to the customers. It is an enterprise with afull production cycle which has a reproducer for growing pedigree cattle of theAberdeen Angus breed for 6,000 heads, a livestock breeding complex for feedinglivestock with a capacity of 22,000 heads per year and a meat processing plantwith a capacity of 7,200 tonnes per year.