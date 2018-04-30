British sculptor's work unveiled in Tehran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The work of British sculptor Tomy Cragg was unveiled in Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, IRNA reports.

Addressing the unveiling ceremony, the director general for visual arts affairs of Iran's Culture and Islamic Guidance Ministry Majid Molla Nouruzi said under current situation of the Middle East reinforcing cultural and art diplomacy will show a better image of Iran.

Meanwhile, Cragg expressed happiness with his presence and working in Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art.

He also referred to commonalities between the two sides including understanding and peace, saying I brought this work to Iran as a memorial from my country for the sake of friendship and understanding.

Tony Cragg's early work involved site-specific installations of found objects and discarded materials.

From the mid-1970s through to the early 1980s he presented assemblages in primary structures (as in his first mature piece, the 1975 Stack) as well as in colorful, representational reliefs on the floors and walls of gallery spaces (as in Red Indian of 1982-3).

Cragg constructed these early works by systematically arranging individual fragments of mixed materials, often according to their artificial colors and profiles, so as to form larger images.