  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    British tourist arrested after posing for nude photos at Machu Picchu

    13:37, 04 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A British tourist has been arrested along with a Frenchman after stripping naked to take photos at Peru's famous Machu Picchu ruins, it has been reported.

    Guards spotted the two men after they removed their clothes to take nude photos with a cell phone, the Andina news agency reported, citing police.

    They were taken to a police station and then to court, where they were charged with moral misconduct.

    The pair were named in media reports as Adam Burton, 23, and Frenchman Eric Xavier Mariec, 28.

    Peru increased surveillance at the site in March 2014 as nude photos and streaking became increasingly common at Machu Picchu.

    The 15th-century Inca citadel was named a Unesco World Heritage site in 1983.
    Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com

    Photograph: Alamy

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!