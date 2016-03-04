British tourist arrested after posing for nude photos at Machu Picchu

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A British tourist has been arrested along with a Frenchman after stripping naked to take photos at Peru's famous Machu Picchu ruins, it has been reported.

Guards spotted the two men after they removed their clothes to take nude photos with a cell phone, the Andina news agency reported, citing police.

They were taken to a police station and then to court, where they were charged with moral misconduct.

The pair were named in media reports as Adam Burton, 23, and Frenchman Eric Xavier Mariec, 28.

Peru increased surveillance at the site in March 2014 as nude photos and streaking became increasingly common at Machu Picchu.

The 15th-century Inca citadel was named a Unesco World Heritage site in 1983.

Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com

