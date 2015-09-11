British Trade and Investment Minister to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British Minister for Trade and Investment, Lord Francis Maude will visit Almaty and Astana on September 12-15. The purpose of the visit is to develop business relations between Great Britain and Kazakhstan.

During the trip Lord Maude will officially launch the project titled "Days of British design in Almaty". It was initiated by the British Council for supporting development of design and fashion industries in Kazakhstan and strengthening of cooperation with British institutes in these spheres.

Besides, F. Maude will also hold a number of meetings with representatives of the Government of Kazakhstan and business sector of the country. The issues of expansion of trade cooperation and future development of the relations in such spheres as investment, financial services, mining sector, EXPO-2017, education and science are planned to be discussed at the meetings.

Moreover, Francis Maude will officially open the Trade Chamber of Great Britain in Astana on September 14.