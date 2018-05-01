British, U.S. embassies wish Kazakhstan Happy Unity Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mike Gifford extended his congratulations on the occasion of the Unity Day celebrated across Kazakhstan on the 1st of May, Kazinform reports.

Ambassador Gifford greeted everyone in Kazakh and said, "Dear friends! Today Kazakhstan is celebrating a holiday of national unity of all the people who live in this country. As you know, Kazakhstan is a multinational country, home to 120 nations and nationalities and each one contributing its own vital characteristics to the unique Kazakhstani culture. I see many examples of hospitality, openness and sincerity of Kazakh people every day. May our friendship between Kazakhstan and the UK be a long and fruitful one."



At the end of the video message posted on the Embassy's Facebook page he wished everyone unity, peace and health in Kazakh.





U.S. Diplomatic Mission also wished a Happy Unity Day to Kazakhstanis by sharing a cute video on its Instagram. It shows children of various ages holding posters with words like All for one. And one for all!, Unity, Accord and more.