Broadband quality to be checked in regions of Kazakhstan - Minister Abayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev said Friday it is crucial to check broadband speed and quality in the regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

At the extended meeting of the Ministry's staff, Minister Abayev informed all settlements with population of 50,000 people and regional centers now have access to 4G network. "Therefore, I instruct the Telecommunications Committee and regional inspections to monitor broadband quality in those settlements," he said.







In his words, Kazakhstan's telecommunications market boasts high growth potential in general.



"According to the data of the World Economic Forum, in 2017 Kazakhstan ranked 36th out of 137 countries in the world in terms of the number of Internet users. It climbed 5 spots in the ranking compared to 2016. The number of Internet users in Kazakhstan totaled 77% of population, that is 4% more than in 2016," Minister Abayev added.



He also reminded that this year the ministry will go ahead with the project "Construction of fiber optic cables in rural settlements of the Republic of Kazakhstan".



