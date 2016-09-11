Brook did not oppose his coach’s decision

ASTANA. KAZINFORM British fighter Kell Brook commented on his defeat in the fight vs. Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin at London's O2 arena.

“I shook him. Believe me. When you are in the ring, you see all the details. I shook him,” said Brook.

“I am a warrior and I am ready to keep on till my death. But my seconds watch me and they take decisions independently,” he added.

According to Brook he is ready to meet winner of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs. Liam Smith fight scheduled for September 17.