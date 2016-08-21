Brook: I'll shock the world on September 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -British boxer Kell Brook told about his weight advantage in the Golovkin fight in his interview to Sky Sports, Sports.kz informs.

As earlier reported, Brook weighed 176 pounds at the weigh-in a month before the fight, and Gennady Golovkin weighed just 165 pounds.

"I am naturally heavy. Obviously, I am the heaviest now. But the weight will not hurt my speed and movement. I will try to use the entire ring. I am heavy, but I am going to use extra pounds to my advantage. I also work on some things, I do not want to talk about it because it's the fight of my life. Nobody has ever done anything like this in Great Britain. I will shock the world on September 10. I need to be ready for 100 percent," Brook said.