    Brook on Golovkin: Of course I've got fear, I'm in with a killer

    11:13, 03 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer Kell Brook confessed that he had fear before his fight against Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

    "This is nothing to me, I already stared at death. You are going to see what you want see on September 10. Of course I've got fear. I am in with a killer. He is a big heavy-handed middleweight. I know that once the bell rings I am not going to be waiting for him there. I plan to do what I need to do first. I am going to do everything first, using jabs and everything. I need a perfect game plan. That's why I plan to win that fight. I do not believe in all those talks that are all over now. The other boxers lost their fights before they even stepped in the ring because they were afraid. I am going there to win," BoxingScene.com cites Brook.

     

