Brown, Minaj, Beyonce win big at BET Awards

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Though she was absent, Beyonce won three BET Awards, including video of the year for "7/11," while Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj also won multiple awards at the all-star show Sunday night.

But the show was less about the awards - video of the year didn't even make the live broadcast - as performances stole the night, according to Arab News. As Janet Jackson entered the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Brown screamed loudly, Minaj whipped out her phone to record the moment and Laverne Cox was teary-eyed. The pop star was honored with the Ultimate Icon: Music Dance Visual Award as she made one of her first public performances in sometime as she readies a new album and tour this fall. "It's been a very long moment to this journey ... my heart is so full," Jackson said to the audience, which included her mother and father. "To my beautiful mother, to my beautiful father, and to my entire family, your love is unbreakable." An impressive Ciara, Jason Derulo and Tinashe paid tribute to the 49-year-old veteran by mimicking her signature dance moves. Jackson wasn't the only show stopper Sunday: Diddy dropped it like it's hot at the awards show - figuratively and literally. The entertainer fell during an exciting performance that celebrated Bad Boy Records' 20th year anniversary, one of the night's highlights. Lil Kim, Mase, Faith Evans, 112 and The Lox joined Diddy as they performed a medley of past hits. A video montage of rap king Notorious B.I.G. appeared in the background as his verse from "Mo Money Mo Problems" played. Brown performed multiple times, and won best male R&B/pop artist and the fandemonium award. "A lot has changed in my life, a lot of mistakes, a lot of lessons learned. The best thing I'm most thankful for is my daughter," he said onstage. "I'm so thankful and happy to have the loyal fans ... and everybody here that knows me, to know me is to love me."