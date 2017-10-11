BRSM Youth Union to sign cooperation agreements with student teams of Kazakhstan, Russia, Poland

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The BRSM Youth Union plans to sign cooperation agreements with the student teams of Kazakhstan, Russia, and Poland at the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students (WFYS) in Sochi, festival delegate, head of the project activity department of the BRSM Youth Union Ivanna Podilo told the media on 10 October, BelTA has learned.

According to her, the plans include agreements on cooperation with the student teams of Kazakhstan, two regions of Russia (Stavropol Krai and Yakutia), and also Poland. It is expected that these agreements will be concluded at the exhibition of Belarusian achievements. The youth bloc, which is to be held as part of the exhibition, will present the most popular areas of the youth movement in modern Belarus, various activities of the BRSM Youth Union, Ivanna Podilo said.

The exhibition will present the works of young Belarusian innovators - participants of the 100 Ideas for Belarus project, the student and volunteer movement.



The World Festival of Youth and Students 2017, which will be held on 14-22 October, is going to be the biggest youth event. More than 20,000 people from 150 countries are expected to take part in the festival. The symbol of the festival is a colorful daisy, a symbol of the continuity of traditions, link between the generations, peace and unity of the international community. The main element is colored pixels as a sign of similarity of the youth in the information age. The festival aims to consolidate the youth, promote inter-ethnic and intercultural interaction.



The Belarusian delegation headed by Education Minister Igor Karpenko will consist of working youth and students - representatives of public associations, including the BRSM Youth Union, the League of Youth Volunteering, Belarusian Republican Scout Association, the Belarusian Association of UNESCO clubs. All in all, Belarus will be represented by 300 young people, among whom are journalists and athletes, participants and winners of the creative and intellectual competitions. Sochi will also welcome the veterans of the festival movement, those who participated in the world forums held in Cuba in 1997 and in Venezuela in 2005, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .