Bruno Le Maire: Kazakhstan – strategic partner for France

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Economy and Finance of France Bruno Le Maire came to Nur-Sultan for a working visit, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the goal of his trip is to establish new partnership relations with Kazakhstan and to strengthen the existing ones.

«Kazakhstan and France enjoy partnership relations in nuclear sector, in production of Airbus planes and in energy sphere. The scope of our cooperation is great. I hope that all the projects set will be implemented,» said the French minister at a briefing.

Bruno Le Maire is expected to meet with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Deputy Prime Minister Zhenis Kassymbek.

«Kazakhstan is a strategic partner of France, while France is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan for entering the European markets. Our country has advanced technologies and strong industrial sector,» Bruno Le Maire noted and added that France intended to cooperate with Kazakhstan.

«I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of the partnership between our countries. Several hours later we will discuss the additional areas of our cooperation,» he said.