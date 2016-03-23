Brussels airport attackers identified as El Bakraoui brothers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Brothers Khalid and Brahim el Bakraoui were identified among the suspected suicide bombers responsible for the Zaventem Airport explosion, RTFB reports.

"According to our police source, we're talking about the El Bakraoui brothers," the report said.

The El Bakraoui brothers are well-known to the police for their terrorist activities.

On Tuesday, at least 34 people were killed and some 230 injured in two bomb blasts in the Brussels Zaventem airport and an explosion in the city's metro.

The notorious Daesh terrorist group, which is outlawed in many countries, including Russia and the United States, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

