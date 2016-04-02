Brussels Airport to resume operation no earlier than April 3 - Eurocontrol

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Brussels Airport, closed after a terrorist attack in the departure lounge March 22, will resume operation not earlier than in the morning of April 3, the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL) reported Friday.

In the morning of March 22, two explosions resounded in Brussels Airport and another one at a subway station. A total of 32 people were killed and over 340 were wounded, among them citizens of 40 states.

Earlier, it was reported that police trade unions and Belgium's Interior Ministry, following lengthy negotiations, reached compromise on security measures in Brussels Airport, which could not open due to a strike declared by law enforcers. Police officers guarding the airport demanded a staff increase as well as an enhancement of security measures at the airport.

Brussels Airport on Tuesday held a large-scale inspection of temporary infrastructure of passenger registration and luggage acceptance, which involved about 1,000 airport employees. Brussels Airport Company Chief Executive Officer Arnaud Feist said after the check that the airport will be able to soon ensure registration of some 800 passengers per hour, which is about 20% of the normal passenger flow.

Source: TASS