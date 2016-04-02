Brussels attacks: Airport set to reopen on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Brussels airport plans to partially reopen on Sunday with new security controls, 10 days after it was attacked by suicide bombers.

Airport authorities said three Brussels Airlines' flights would depart for European destinations.

Zaventem has not handled passenger flights since the attack on its departure hall claimed by the so-called Islamic State group.

The attacks on the airport and a metro station left 32 people dead.

Brussels airport Chief Executive Officer Arnaud Feist said that "from Sunday morning, Brussels Airport should be partially operational".

He said he was expecting to receive official authorisation for the reopening later in the day.

Kazinform refers to BBC.com