Brussels celebrates Kazakhstan&#39;s Independence Day

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium held a reception on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Attending the event were deputies of the European Parliament, EC and NATO officials, heads of diplomatic missions, businessmen from Belgium and Luxembourg, Kazakh diaspora, cultural figures and journalists. Guests praised the dynamics and effectiveness of Kazakhstan's socioeconomic development, relevance and practical character of its foreign policy initiatives as well as commended Kazakhstan's special role in the Central Asian region. "I wholeheartedly congratulate people of Kazakhstan on the Independence Day and wish your huge and rich country prosperity," Iveta Grigule, chair of the European Parliament Delegation on cooperation with Central Asian countries, said at the reception. Head of Division for Central Asia of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Toivo Klaar, in turn, noted that the EU and Kazakhstan have been partners since the republic gained independence. "The EU considers Kazakhstan as a priority country in the region. We intend to sign the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. This is a unique document that symbolizes the importance of our partnership," Klaar added. At the reception the attendees were briefed on the highlights of President Nazarbayev's latest state of the nation address "Kazakhstan in a New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development", "The National Plan - 100 specific steps" as well as G-Global, ATOM and other initiatives.