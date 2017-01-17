Brussels Conference on Syria takes place in spring

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - This spring in Brussels the UN Syria donors conference will be held, Kazinform reports.

UN High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini told after she met with the Foreign Ministers of the EU countries: "I have shared the plans to hold the UN joint conference on the future of Syria this spring. The conference will aim at two things. On the one hand it will allow to assess fulfillment of the liabilities undertaken during the donor conference in London last year".



Yet she underlined that it would be "a political conference".

"I hope that in a few months after the scheduled reset of the intra-Syrian negotiations in Geneva under the UN aegis, the international community will turn the page and begin the political transition, process of reconciliation and restoration of Syria on the basis of the existing resolutions of the UN Security Council", Mogherini said.



She added that the conference will be held in close connection with the UN and UN Special Envoy for Syria Stafan de Mistura.