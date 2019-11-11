Brussels to host Kazakh-Belgian round table

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov announced that Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko will make an official visit to Belgium, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A roundtable of the Kazakh-Belgian political consultations will be held in Brussels on November 12. The Kazakh delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko. Belgian Foreign Minister Anik van Calster will participate in the talks», said Aibek Smadiyarov at a briefing at the department.

According to his words, the parties will discuss the current domestic political situation in Kazakhstan and Belgium, prospects for bilateral trade and investment cooperation as well as regional security issues. During the visit to Brussels, R. Vassilenko will hold a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of the European integration structures.

In addition, Brussels on November 13 will hold a round table discussion titled «The new leadership of Kazakhstan: what will be the impact on the development of relations between Kazakhstan and the EU?» the event will be carried out at the site of the Euractiv media agency. Mr. Vassilenko will partake in the event as well as representatives of the European Parliament, the European Commission, and the European External Action Service.

The event will consider Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address to the people of Kazakhstan, development of bilateral cooperation after the entry into force of the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU.