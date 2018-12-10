Bublik, Nedovyesov climb ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Bublik and Alexander Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan managed to rise up in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Both tennis players climbed one spot this week. Bublik is ranked 168th in the world, while Nedovyesov is placed 184th.



The highest ranked player from Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin is still 53rd in the world as he was a week before.



The top 3 of the rankings is still dominated by Serb Novak Djokovic, Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer.