Bublik reaches Capital Cup quarterfinal in Astana
09:42, 24 November 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian tennis player Alexander Bublik who recently announced he will represent Kazakhstan advanced to the quarterfinal of the Astana Challenger ‘Capital Cup', Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.
The 19-year-old Bublik edged out German Daniel Masur in a three-set match 3-6, 7-6, 6-2.
The 6th-seeded Bublik will face qualifier Temur Ismailov of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinal-match.
It should be noted that Ismailov stunned Russian Alexander Kudryavtsev seeded 3rd at the tournament to reach the quarterfinals.
The prize fund of the tournament totals $50,000.