Bublik reaches Capital Cup quarterfinal in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian tennis player Alexander Bublik who recently announced he will represent Kazakhstan advanced to the quarterfinal of the Astana Challenger ‘Capital Cup', Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 19-year-old Bublik edged out German Daniel Masur in a three-set match 3-6, 7-6, 6-2.



The 6th-seeded Bublik will face qualifier Temur Ismailov of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinal-match.



It should be noted that Ismailov stunned Russian Alexander Kudryavtsev seeded 3rd at the tournament to reach the quarterfinals.



The prize fund of the tournament totals $50,000.