Bucharest hosts Kazakh Film Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One of the largest festivals of the Kazakh film in Europe has kicked off in Bucharest. The event was organized by the Kazakhstan Embassy in Romania, under the support of KMG International and Shaken Aimanov Film studio.

9 pictures of various years by famous Kazakhstani film directors will be demonstrated during the Festival. These are “The Way of the Leader – The Sky of My Childhood” about President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, “Nomad”, “Zheruyik” (Land of Promise), “Zhauzhurek Myn Bala” (1,000 Brave Boys), “Kyz Zhibek” and “Birzhan Sal”.

Taking the floor at a press conference held ahead of the festival, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania Daulet Batrashev noted that holding such an event enables Romanian people to open uniqueness and charm of our culture and get familiarized themselves with our rich culture and history. Having emphasized a high level of both countries’ multi-vector cooperation, the Ambassador expressed confidence that the festival would greatly contribute to the development of cultural and humanitarian collaboration and will promote the rapprochement of the Kazakh and Romanian nations.

In turn, Head of Kazakhstan-Romania Joint Parliamentary Friendship Group, member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament Kostel Alexe highly evaluated the level of bilateral ties between Astana and Bucharest and welcomed the organization of the Kazakh Film Festival and congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on this remarkable date.

Vice President of KMG International Catalin Dumitru said that the organization of the Festival had been initiated by the Kazakh Embassy in the context of celebration of the 550 th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate and the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan. “The Festival has become one of the largest cultural events of such kind in Europe,” he stressed.

Zhanna Kuanysheva, a famous actress from Kazakhstan, thanked the Kazakh Embassy for the opportunity to bring home-produced films to Bucharest and said that the Festival was the richest and most diverse activity of the Kazakh Film Studio in Europe. According to her, the Kazakh Film Studio is currently shooting a number of interesting projects. Some of them will be showcased during well-known international cinematography contests.

President of the Romanian Filmmakers Union Laurentiu Damian said that the Kazakh Film Festival became a wonderful gift to Kazakhstan on the occasion of the National Day of Romania – December 1. “The Kazakh Film Festival is a unique event in cultural life of Bucharest and raises great interest among the Romanian people,” he said and expressed confidence that the event would enable the Romanian people to be closer to rich history and culture of Kazakhstan.

The Festival continues good traditions of cultural exchange between Kazakhstan and Romania. Kazakh musicians annually attend the George Enescu Festival in Bucharest. Among them is pianist Amir Tebenikhin, violinist Zhibek Mussurgaliyeva and others.

Besides, on December 5 Bucharest will host a concert of Kazakhstani violinist Arman Murzagaliyev and Princess Margaret Orchestra. Source: Press Service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs (in Russian)