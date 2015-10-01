Budapest hosted conference on ‘Continuity of traditions in statehood of the Great Steppe&#39;

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Hungary held an international scientific conference on "Continuity of Traditions in Statehood of the Great Steppe" in Budapest jointly with the Hungarian Academy of Sciences and International Turkic Academy. The event was dedicated to the 550th jubilee of the Kazakh Khanate.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary Nurbakh Rustemov, Secretary General of the TURKSOY Duisen Kasseinov, President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali as well as representatives of the Hungarian MFA, local academic circles welcomed the participants of the event, who arrived from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Hungary itself. During the conference the participants noted the role of Turkic khaganats in development of the Kazakh nation, formation of the Kazakh statehood and many other historical facts. The importance of celebration of such remarkable date as the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate was emphasized in the speeches of renowned scholars, MFA press service informs.