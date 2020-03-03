Budapest to host 2022 UEFA Europa League final

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The 2022 UEFA Europa League final will take place in Puskas Arena in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

The UEFA Executive Committee meeting was held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands to take a number of decisions, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the decisions, UEFA Super Cup 2022 will take place in Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland while UEFA Super Cup 2023 will be played in Kazan Arena, Russia.

UEFA Europa League 2022 will be held in Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary, UEFA announced in a statement.

The next meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee will take place in Gdansk, Poland on May 27, ahead of the UEFA Europa League Final.