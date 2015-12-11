Building complex commissioned in Kyzylorda

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Today during a nationwide teleconference Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has given start to a building complex in the city of Kyzylorda.

The plant will annually build up to 35 thousand square meters of frame panel houses using high-quality German equipment. According to chief director of "RMZ-Shapagat" Muratbek Zhakanov, the plant's construction was carried out owing to the state support. The company leased the equipment abroad. The applied technology will allow the company to build houses in the short term and accelerate the implementation of state projects.