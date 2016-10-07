Building of military unit goes on fire in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A building of a military unit of the Airmobile Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan caught fire in Astana on Thursday.

"The fire was reported at 10:12 a.m. on October 6. Firefighters were summoned to the scene at 10:22 a.m. By that time the blaze engulfed 300 sq.m. of the building," Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Astana emergencies department.



The fire was put out only by 13:55 p.m.



There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire and damage.