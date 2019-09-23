Building under construction collapsed in Kyzylorda region

ZHALAGASH. KAZINFORM - A one-story building under construction has collapsed in the administrative center of Zhalagash district, Kyzylorda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The incident occurred on September 22 at 7:50 pm local time. The construction of the building was started in July the current year.

According to «Center for Mobilization and Operational Work» a one-story building under construction has completely collapsed for unknown reasons. Its total area was 299 square meters.

As a result of the incident, three cars parked nearby were damaged.

There are no victims and injured.