  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Building under construction collapsed in Kyzylorda region

    10:33, 23 September 2019
    Photo: None
    ZHALAGASH. KAZINFORM - A one-story building under construction has collapsed in the administrative center of Zhalagash district, Kyzylorda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The incident occurred on September 22 at 7:50 pm local time. The construction of the building was started in July the current year.

    According to «Center for Mobilization and Operational Work» a one-story building under construction has completely collapsed for unknown reasons. Its total area was 299 square meters.

    As a result of the incident, three cars parked nearby were damaged.

    There are no victims and injured.


    Tags:
    Kyzylorda region Incidents Regions News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!