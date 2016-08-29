Bulegenov: Belarus, Kazakhstan have great prospects for cooperation in IT

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Kazakhstan have great prospects for cooperation in the IT, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov said in a press conference on 29 August, BelTA has learned.

"We have great prospects for cooperation in the IT field. Belarus has made great headway and can help Kazakhstan to catch up. We are open to cooperation in this field," Yergali Bulegenov.

The exchange of specialists could be one of the areas of such cooperation, according to the Ambassador.

The diplomat noted that the two countries have great prospects for the development of partnerships in many areas: educational, humanitarian, cultural, scientific, medical, industrial, agricultural and military technology.

A great role is attached to the development of cooperation between the regions of Belarus and Kazakhstan, and to the setting up of joint ventures, which would help the two countries enter the markets of third countries.

Kazinform refers to Belta.by