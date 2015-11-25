Bulegenov: Kazakhstan invites Belarus to implement big joint investment projects

MOGILEV. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan would like to implement big joint investment projects in Belarus, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov said as he met with Chairman of the Mogilev Oblast Executive Committee Vladimir Domanevsky, BelTA has learned.

According to the diplomat, the time has come for the two countries to work not just on mutual trade but also on deeper business engagement and major joint ventures. "We have necessary capabilities, bearing in mind the strategic partnership between the two countries confirmed at the level of heads of state and government. We see the new cooperation prospects in strengthening the ties between cities and regions, in implementing mutually beneficial investment projects in Kazakhstan and Belarus," said Yergali Bulegenov. Given the difficult situation in the global economy, the two countries need to join efforts and make quality progress in the development of bilateral relations. "We need to actively work towards the establishment of joint ventures, and production of competitive goods which we will sell not only on the territory of the two states but also in neighboring countries, export to third countries," said the Ambassador. He expressed readiness to provide full support to major investment projects, which the Belarusian side, in particular, Mogilev Oblast, will offer. For his part, Vladimir Domanevsky suggested exchanging ideas and initiatives on promising areas of cooperation, and convening a meeting of business leaders Mogilev Oblast and Kazakhstan in Mogilev no later than January 2016. "We must develop a specific vision of the prospects for cooperation by this meeting. We are interested to develop relations of cooperation, set up joint ventures in the fields of construction and wood processing, production and processing of agricultural goods, light industry, machinery and lifts building," said the Governor. In his view, there is a need to interact in social sector. For example, the two parties can share experience, scientific achievements and new techniques in education and medicine. "We need to actively involve young people in this process. This will further facilitate the strengthening of friendship between our peoples, promote the development of bilateral relations," said Vladimir Domanevsky said. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus visited OAO Mogilevliftmash and attended a ceremony to open the Week of Kazakh Cinema in Mogilev. Source: BELTA