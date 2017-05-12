Bulegenov: Vitebsk Oblast and Kazakhstan have huge cooperation potential

VITEBSK. KAZINFORM - Vitebsk Oblast and Kazakhstan have a huge cooperation potential, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov told the media as he attended the 6th international economic forum Innovations. Investment. Prospects. in Vitebsk on 11 May, BelTA has learned.

"I am confident that this forum will help expand trade and economic cooperation with many states. Kazakhstan has a small trade turnover with Vitebsk Oblast, if we compare it with other Belarusian oblasts. Yet, the potential is huge. We have already held talks with the Vitebsk mayor. I will be working hard to find a twin sister for Vitebsk Oblast among Kazakhstan cities. This will be an additional step for the two states in strengthening their trade and economic relations," the diplomat said.



"The forum has gathered many representatives from different countries. I am glad to see this is happening. Belarus and Kazakhstan are together part of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The future of the EAEU will depend on how we together perform, how the economies of its member states develop. We need a strong union," the diplomat noted.



In his words, Kazakhstan has been recently demonstrating economic progress. There are companies in Kazakhstan, just like in Belarus, which produce goods that are on par with the world's brands, the diplomat said. "We need to develop cooperation between these companies within the union," said Yergali Bulegenov.



The 6th international economic forum Innovations. Investment. Prospects. will stay open in Vitebsk through 12 May, Kazinform has learned from BelTA.