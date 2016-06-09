Bulgaria invested USD26.7 mln in Kazakhstan in 10 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From 2005 to 2015, the inflow of direct investments from Bulgaria to our country amounted to 26.7 million dollars, Vice Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Yerlan Khairov said during the Kazakh-Bulgarian business forum.

"From 2005 to 2015 the gross inflow of direct investments from Bulgaria to Kazakhstan amounted to $ 26.7 million. During the same period the outflow of direct investments from Kazakhstan to Bulgaria made $ 12 million. As of May 1, 2016 Kazakhstan registered 130 legal entities, branches and representative offices with Bulgarian participation, 44 are active, " Khairov said.

He noted that both countries have a great potential for development of trade and economic cooperation.



In addition, the Vice-Minister invited Bulgarian businessmen to cooperate in implementation of projects under the AIFC.



"In 2017, Kazakhstan will become a platform for the international specialized exhibition EXPO - 2017. At the exhibition in the future there will be "Astana International Financial Centre". The investment disputes will be regulated on English law, with legal proceedings in the English language, with foreign judges,” Khairov informed.



He stressed that the implementation of these measures will contribute to the growth of investment and the creation of necessary conditions for business and investment and will increase the country's competitiveness.



"We invite the business community of Bulgaria to take an active part in implementation of joint projects. We are ready to provide a full range of investment support and full cooperatio, " the vice-minister summed up.



Source: www.primeminister.kz

