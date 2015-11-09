Bulgarian consortium to build ExpoTown housing complex in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bulgarian construction consortium will start building ExpoTown housing complex located in 100 meters from the main gates of the EXPO-2017 exhibition pavilion.

An appropriate agreement on cooperation was signed today between the Bulgaria-Kazakhstan Commerce Chamber and ExpoTownSuccess housing cooperative, established by hoodwinked investors of Azbuka Zhilya Company. According to co-Chairperson of the Bulgaria-Kazakhstan Commerce Chamber Ivan Dudin, the consortium will consist of several companies. "The consortium will invest resources and funds in this project. We hope that Bulgarian builders will finish this problematic project. The amount of investments is to make around 80 mln U.S. dollars which will be transferred by tranches," Dudin said. He added that there are only three companies in the consortium, but other companies are submitting their propositions now. The housing complex will not be commissioned in full by the EXPO-2017 opening date. "I am not sure that we will finish the construction of the housing complex by EXPO-2017 start date, however, two stages must have been completed by that time. Their price will not change," added Dudin.