Bulgarian energy companies to participate in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - EXPO-2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev visit the Republic of Bulgaria on November 9-10, 2016.

As informed by his office, Rapil Zhoshybayev has met Chairman of the Group of Friendship of Bulgaria and Kazakhstan Daniela Daritkova-Prodanova and deputies of different parliamentary parties, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Valentin Poryazov, Vice-Minister of Tourism Irena Georgiyeva and Chairman of Bulgarian Trade and Industrial Chamber Tsvetan Simeonov.

During the meeting with deputies Rapil Zhoshybayev thanked Bulgarian party for the support of Kazakhstan's initiatives and invited Bulgarian deputies to visit EXPO-2017. Daniela Daritkova-Prodanova noted positive dynamics of development of inter-parliamentary relations and the process of preparation for the exhibition.

During the meeting with Bulgarian Energy Minister Rapil Zhoshybayev told about the initiatives of Kazakhstan in the sphere of green energy and dwelled on the topic of Future Energy exhibition. In her turn the Energy Minister, who is also Bulgaria's national coordinator for EXPO-2017 noted that Bulgaria is one the leaders of the European Union in the sphere of "green" energy which has achieved 20% share of resumable sources of energy in the overall energy balance in 2015. Petkova informed of readiness of Bulgarian energy companies to participate in the EXPO-2017.

In the meeting with Bulgarian Foreign Ministry there were discussed the issues of current situation and outlooks for future development of bilateral relations. Zhoshybayev thanked for Bulgaria's support of Kazakhstan's candidacy for non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 and noted that participation of Bulgaria in EXPO-2017 will help strengthen bilateral cooperation.

In the meeting with Chairman of Bulgarian Chamber of Trade and Commerce Tsvetan Simeonov there were discussed the issues of cooperation between the business community of the two countries in the sphere of green energy. Tsvetan Simeonov assured of making all efforts for broad presentation of Bulgarian energy companies in EXPO-2017.