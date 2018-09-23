Burabay hosts Nomad Food international gastronomic festival

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - The Nomad Food International Gastronomic Festival that was held for the first time in the Burabay Resort Area, will become traditional, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the Governor of Akmola region.

Governor of Akmola region Malik Murzalin took part in the festival opening. The honored guests included WACS regional presidents in Europe and Asia, as well as hospitality industry specialists.

In his welcoming speech, Malik Murzalin stressed that this large-scale event will contribute to improving the level of service, professional skills of chefs, and hospitality culture of the resort.



Teams of chefs from Romania, Mongolia, Serbia, Russia, Uzbekistan, and regions of Kazakhstan, who competed in cooking, gathered at the main site of the festival.



In addition, various national cuisines and handmade items were exhibited there.

"It is no coincidence that Akmola region was chosen to host the Nomad Food International Gastronomic Festival. The region, together with other ones, ensures the food security of the capital. Almost the whole range of organic food products are made here," the press service says.

Perhaps one of the brightest performers there was Sergei Tsyrulnikov, a Kazakhstani strongman and the world's powerlifting record-holder. Sergei easily bent frying pans, tied nails, and made hot water bottles burst by inflating them.



Besides, 12-year-old world record-holder Amir Makhmet from the village of Kazhimukan also arrived at the festival. The boy demonstrated his agility and strength through a series of push-ups with a 29-pound tire on his back.

It should be mentioned that the same day the Governor of Akmola attended the enlistment oath ceremony of the first-year cadets of the Shokan Ualikhanov Cadet Corps of the Defense Ministry in Shchuchinsk.