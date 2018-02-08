Burabay may host international ice cream festival

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - In 2018, Burabay will host an international ice-cream festival, Kazinform refers to Advisor of the Governor of Akmola region for Tourism Marat Igali.

Marat Igali shared the idea to hold the festival on his Facebook: "Met with Director of famous Gormolzavod Kokshetau Assen Zhaksylykov. He is a positive and creative person. We want to arrange an international ice-cream festival in Burabay in 2018".

According to Marat Igali, tourists will also enjoy cultural and entertainment programs as part of the festival.

"We'll be waiting for everyone in Burabay!" Marat Igali welcomed and expressed hope that Akmola ice-cream would bear the logo of Visitaqmola, the region's tourist information center.