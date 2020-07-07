  • kz
    Burabay national park bans access to beaches

    12:32, 07 July 2020
    Photo: None
    BURABAY. KAZINFORM - Access to the beaches has been banned at the Burabay national park as people are required to observe social distancing rules, Kazinform reports.

    According to the park's authorities, such a ban is a part of the strict restrictions the country has imposed to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

    The ban will be removed if the epidemiological situation in the region improves. The park has warned about the importance of observing social distancing rules and wearing face masks.


    Tourism Healthcare Coronavirus
