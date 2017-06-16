Bureau of Majilis drafts plenary session agenda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Bureau of the Majilis held a meeting chaired by the Chamber's speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin, in the course of which the deputies formed a draft agenda of the forthcoming plenary session.

The deputies' amendments to the Law "On State Audit and Financial Control" are introduced for discussion of the Chamber in the first reading. It is also planned to consider legislative innovations on advertising issues in the first reading, the Majilis press service reports.

The draft law is designed to systematize state regulation of advertising activities, including suppressing violations in this sphere.

The draft agenda includes a number of bills for ratification, such as the agreements between Kazakhstan and Serbia on legal assistance in criminal matters, on extradition, and on the transfer of convicted persons.