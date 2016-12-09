Bureau of Mazhilis defined agenda of plenary meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the Bureau of Mazhilis held a meeting under the chairmanship of speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin and identified the agenda of the Mazhilis plenary session.

The agenda includes legislative amendments per air space management and aircraft activity to be discussed in the first reading, the press service of the RoK Parliament Mazhilis informed.

The purpose of the draft law is to enhance the civil aviation legislation generally. The document provides for creation of the mechanism of state regulation, control and supervision in the sphere of airspace management and aircraft activity.

The chamber will also consider the ratification bill per the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Iran on transfer of sentenced persons.

In the second reading the Mazhilis plans to discuss the draft of legislative innovations on the issues of competition.