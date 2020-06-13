Burj Khalifa lights up with Russian flag to honor Russia Day

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - The tallest tower in the world - the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (UAE) - was lit up on Friday portraying the Russian flag to celebrate Russia Day. Kazinform has learnt from TASS.

«Burj Khalifa lights up in honour of Russia Day. We wish our Russian community a celebratory day,» the tower’s administration said on Twitter.

Opened in 2010, Burj Khalifa reaches a height of 828 meters and is the tallest building in the world. The skyscraper has 163 floors.