Burkina Faso confirms participation in OIC Astana Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Cairo Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Egypt Arman Isagaliyev met with the President of Burkina Faso Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, the press service of Kazakh MFA reports.

Ambassador Isagaliyev handed the leader of Burkina Faso the invitation on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan Nazarbayev to take part in the first OIC Summit on Science and Technology, which will be held in Astana on September 10-11, 2017.

Mr. Isagaliyev stressed the importance of Burkina Faso's participation in the summit, aimed at finding joint ways of solving the urgent problems in the Islamic world, including those relating to socio-economic growth, scientific and technological development, modernization and fighting poverty.

Roch Marc Christian Kaboré gratefully accepted the invitation and confirmed his country's participation in the Astana Summit. He noted that he regards Kazakhstan as a friendly and important partner for Burkina Faso in Central Asia with which it is necessary to develop and strengthen relations. He also pointed out the timeliness and relevance of this forum and noted the important role of Kazakhstan in the international arena and its significant contribution to the solution of global and regional problems.